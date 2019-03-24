|
Francis Ronald Clark
Newark - Francis Ronald (Ron) Clark, 83, died with the love of Jesus on March 16, 2019. Ron was born to Francis Edward and Bessie Munyan Clark in 1936 in Port Elizabeth, a small farm town in Southern New Jersey. He was sent to school in Delaware in 1949 where he graduated from Brown Vocational High School, Wilmington, DE 1954.
His military experience was from 1954 thru 1963 with BTRY D; 1st BTLN; 198th GRP; DEARNG where he obtained the rank of SSGT E6.
Ron was an active member of Goodwill Fire Co., New Castle, DE from 1954 - 1965. In the late 50's Ron opened Castle TV Service Company. In 1963 Ron worked for Atlas Chemical Industries as a Chemist Assistant. Atlas later became ICI Americas and is now known as Astra Zeneca Corp. With additional education, Ron became a Laboratory Supervisor, from which he retired in 1994. Ron was President of Diamond State Society from 1973 - 1977.
Upon retirement, he and his wife purchased her family home and moved to Thomas W.V. Ron was a member of Mountain Top Hunting Club since 1989 and was elected President 1995 - 2001. Ron and Glenomia attended Community Bible Church in Davis, W.V.
Ron's wife Glenomia Mae (Carr) Clark preceded him in death on May 6, 2018. He is survived by five daughters Rhonda Lee and spouse David Shildt, Sylvia Lynn and spouse Ronald D. Wilson, Kimberly Ann Wright, Mary Christine Knorr, and Margaret Ann and spouse Daniel Cecil. He is also survived by two sisters Sandra J. and spouse Jack Milligan and Ardith Gayle and spouse Charles Yetter, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Terry O' Leary and son-in-law Christopher B. Wright.
Services will be held at Community Bible Church in Davis, WV at a later date.
