Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis S. Lynch


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis S. Lynch Obituary
Francis S. Lynch

Wilmington - Francis S. Lynch, age 82, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, with this family at his side.

Fran was born in Wilmington, son of the late James and Ann (Samluk) Lynch. He was a graduate of Salesianum where he excelled as a football and baseball player and enjoyed a long career as a bricklayer in the Local #1. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting events and school functions. Fran will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, Pop-Pop, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Doherty) Lynch; his children, Franny (Michelle), Kathy Olsen (Dave), Nancy Jennings (Bill), Michael (Sue), Mark, Gary (Courtney) and Beth Bradley (Jay); 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings, James Lynch and Marie Freebery; and several members of his extended family.

In addition to his parents, Fran was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Patricia; and siblings, Kathleen Walsh and Ann Coen.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 at 12:00pm. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory can be made to a .

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -