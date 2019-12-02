|
|
Francis S. Lynch
Wilmington - Francis S. Lynch, age 82, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019, with this family at his side.
Fran was born in Wilmington, son of the late James and Ann (Samluk) Lynch. He was a graduate of Salesianum where he excelled as a football and baseball player and enjoyed a long career as a bricklayer in the Local #1. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their sporting events and school functions. Fran will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, Pop-Pop, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Doherty) Lynch; his children, Franny (Michelle), Kathy Olsen (Dave), Nancy Jennings (Bill), Michael (Sue), Mark, Gary (Courtney) and Beth Bradley (Jay); 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings, James Lynch and Marie Freebery; and several members of his extended family.
In addition to his parents, Fran was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Patricia; and siblings, Kathleen Walsh and Ann Coen.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:30am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 at 12:00pm. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory can be made to a .
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019