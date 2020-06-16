Francis Stawicki
Rehoboth Beach - Fran departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020 and is now at peace.
Fran was born in Wilmington on February 12, 1975 to Fran and Mary Anne (Swierczewski) Stawicki. He attended St. Hedwig's Grade School and was a graduate of St. Elizabeth's High School. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and professional football, with his favorite team being the New England Patriots. Fran enjoyed traveling and being with family and friends. He was an extremely talented magician and worked at various restaurants in Wilmington and the beach. Fran was also an audio-visual specialist.
Fran is survived by his parents, Fran and Mary Anne Stawicki; his sisters, Kathy Jezyk (Tim) and Beth Sutton (Brett); his nephews, Nick and Ben Jezyk; his niece, Laura Jezyk; his longtime girlfriend of 15 years, Melinda Ingram; and his faithful canine companions, Captain, Marlin and Fisher. He is also survived by his cousin, Joseph Swierczewski, who he grew up with; his Uncle Ken and Aunt Mary Helen Lagowski, who were very special to him.
Fran was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Swierczewski; his paternal grandparents, John and step-grandmother, Mary Stawicki, and grandmother, Mildred Stawicki.
Funeral arrangements for Fran will be conducted in accordance with current COVID-19 health guidelines, which require facemasks and social distancing.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Matthew Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Woodcrest on Monday, June 22 from 10:00-11:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fran may be made to the Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713 (www.delspca.org).
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.