Francis Thomas Savage
Lewes - Francis Thomas Savage affectionately known as Tom, age 90, of Lewes, DE formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on August 17, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE.
Tom was born in Wilmington, DE on November 23, 1928 son of the late Linden Thomas Savage and the late Rebecca Agnes (Reader) Savage. He retired in 1976, from the City of Wilmington as a Deputy Fire Chief. After his retirement, he worked briefly for New Castle County and then opened Tom Savage Associates Contracting Company which oversaw the construction of numerous schools and public buildings throughout the state.
Tom also enjoyed many hobbies, particularly woodworking. He also obtained his private pilot's license. Tom had an active career in the Democratic Party in Delaware. He ran for state senator and insurance commissioner. He testified before the US Congress in the late 90's about various IRS violations, appearing on Round Table with Sam Donaldson. Tom lobbied continually and successfully for the Wilmington Retired Firefighters Association, gaining nominal increases and benefits for retirees, widows, and widowers. He is the President Emeritus for the WRFA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Robert Savage; a grandson, David "Brent" Thompson and a sister, Doris Savage Brown. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 71 years, Ardeth A. (Lodge) Savage; two daughters, Diane Savage Thompson and her husband, David Ludema and Linda Margaret Savage Young and her husband, John; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where a celebration of Tom's life will begin at 2:30 PM. A reception will follow. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Tom's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or the by visiting
