Francis W. Parker, Jr.Smyrna - Born in Chester, PA,on July 31, 1942; departed this life on September 16, 2020. Service of Celebration will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 24, at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B St. Wilmington, DE 19801. Viewing from 9-11 am, with celebration of life to follow. In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.(302) 526-4662