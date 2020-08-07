Francis Walter Miller
Wilmington - Francis Walter Miller born on December 1, 1943, passed away August 3, 2020 at home surrounded by his immediate family. He will be remembered as a devoted son, a loving husband and the best Dad and Pop Pop.
He is survived by his loving wife Carol of 48 years, his daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Gabriel and Sara.
Born two months premature he was a miracle to his parents Francis B. and Mildred H. Miller and first slept in a drawer until he could move to his crib.
A lifelong resident of Wilmington, he attended Wilmington High School and was a member of the National Guard. He started working at A&P at age 14 and retired from the same company at age 62.
Later in life he attended UD Academy of Lifelong Learning and developed new hobbies and had more time to draw. He also babysat his grandson Gabe and enjoyed singing with granddaughter Sara.
Francis always put his family and their needs before himself and was the true definition of a family man.
Mass will be held at St. Hedwig's in Wilmington on Tuesday at 10 a.m., please visit Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
for full details.