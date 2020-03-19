Services
Francisca Hoafat

Francisca Hoafat Obituary
Newark, DE - Francisca Hoafat, age 80, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020.

Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Francisca Rivas Vazquez and Angel Melendez Torres. After emigrating to the United States, she worked as a cosmetologist and in electrical assembly at W.L. Gore. Francisca was a devout Catholic and the funny and outgoing counterpart to her husband, Wilfred, of 55 years. In addition to her parents, Francisca was predeceased by five brothers and five sisters.

Francisca is survived by her husband, Wilfred R. Hoafat; her daughters and their husbands, Shelley and Anthony Bevacqua of Avondale, PA and Lori Ann and John Ruffer of Towson, MD; her grandchildren, Anthony Zachary, Michael, and Matthew Bevacqua; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
