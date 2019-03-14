|
|
Frank Allen Prosceno
Wilmington - Frank, Age 62, passed away March 5, 2019 in AZ. Born Sept 9, 1956 in Wilmington to the late Francis and Dolores Prosceno.
Frank loved to play the drums, work in his garden and traveling. He is survived by his children, Antoinette Darone of DE, Christopher of GA, Crystal of AZ and his beloved grandchildren. And will be dearly missed by his siblings, Debbie White(Charles), Albert Prosceno (Mary), Patti Beach (Joe) and T. Denise Ksiazek (John).
Please join us for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, New Castle. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019