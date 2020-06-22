Frank Caruso Iii
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Caruso III

Wilmington - Frank R. Caruso, III passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Born October 2, 1948, he resided in Wilmington, Delaware his whole life. He owned and operated Wilmington Billiard Company for 48 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Frances Caruso, his son, Frank Caruso IV and his great granddaughter Isabella. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Deborah Caruso, his daughter Amy (Lee), grandson Kevin (Gianna) and great granddaughter Annabella. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the American Cancer Society in his memory. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved