Frank Caruso III
Wilmington - Frank R. Caruso, III passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Born October 2, 1948, he resided in Wilmington, Delaware his whole life. He owned and operated Wilmington Billiard Company for 48 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Frances Caruso, his son, Frank Caruso IV and his great granddaughter Isabella. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Deborah Caruso, his daughter Amy (Lee), grandson Kevin (Gianna) and great granddaughter Annabella. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the American Cancer Society in his memory. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.