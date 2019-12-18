|
|
Frank Cichocki
Milton, FL - Frank Cichocki, age 97, born July 14, 1922 in Wilmington, DE passed away on December 14, 2019 in Milton, FL. He was an Army Veteran of WWII. While living in the Browntown area, to his old time friends he was known as "Chubby". Even while living in Florida he still loved the Phillies and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hedwig in 2008. Henry is survived by his son, Vince (Karen) Cichocki; grandsons, David and Michael and great grandchildren, Kaylin and Christian.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations to "Till Shiloh Come Ministries", a nursing home ministry, 17 W. 4th Street, New Castle, DE 19720.
John F. Yasik
Funeral Services
Send condolences,
yasikfuneralhome.com 302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019