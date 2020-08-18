1/1
Frank D. DuBosq
1925 - 2020
Frank D. DuBosq

Newark - Frank Dunlap DuBosq, age 94, passed away at his home on August 15, 2020, one day shy of his 95th birthday.

He was born in Darby, PA on August 16, 1925 to John G. DuBosq and Anna Mary Dunlap. After the death of his mother, the family moved to Elkton, Virginia where he attended school. His first job was in a 1-room school house where he taught 50 children grades 1-4.

He moved to Delaware in his mid-twenties, where after a few months he met and married the love of his life. They spent 64 wonderful years together.

During his lifetime in DE, he was employed by Doeskin, Freihofers Bakery, and later retiring from the Crowell Corporation. He spent most of his life building and flying model airplanes. He was a member of the Silent Knights Soaring Society.

He was a true master of all trades and could repair or build just about anything. He was a quiet and patient man, with a very giving heart. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Bartlett; his son, John; two sisters, Mary and Dorothy; and a brother Calvin.

He is survived by his sister, Alice Smith; his children, Dottie Alexander, Frank E. DuBosq (Victoria), and Mary Ellen Terranova; 9 grandchildren, Debbie, Mark (Sherrie) and Lisa Alexander, Christopher DuBosq (Jen), Valerie Harrison (Jim), Courtney and Stacy DuBosq, Michelle Terranova, and Kim Redding (Kevin); his 16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 11:00am. Interment will be held privately.

Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing practices.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
