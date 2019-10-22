|
|
Frank Davis "Dave" Pugh
Frank Davis "Dave" Pugh, age 79, of Elkton MD, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
Born in East Liverpool, OH on May 22, 1940, Dave was raised across the river in Chester, WV, It was there that Dave first met Judy Ridinger as pre-schoolers in the church nursery. Dave and Judy went on to be married on June 17, 1962.
After graduation from Chester High School (WV), Dave played basketball at Marshall University where he earned a B.S Degree in History & M.S Degree in Social Studies. Upon graduation & marriage, Dave and Judy moved to New Castle County, DE where he taught and coached at Skyline Middle School for 28 years in a teaching career that spanned 35 years. He was a long time faithful member of the Elkton United Methodist Church and the Emmaus community.
Dave had a passion for his family and loved spending time at his families' house in the mountains of West Virginia. He will be remembered above all for his generosity, sense of humor and his faith. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons Eric, Brian and Jonathan (Huff); and grandchildren Rebecca, Austin, David, LeeAnn and Carlee.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 promptly at 11:03 am at the Elkton United Methodist Church located at 219 E. Main St., Elkton, MD. In honor of Dave's sense of timeliness, please arrive 21 minutes early!! Memorial gifts may sent in support of the music program at the Elkton United Methodist Church.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019