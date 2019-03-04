Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank DeMaria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank DeMaria


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank DeMaria Obituary
Frank DeMaria

New Castle - Frank DeMaria, 86, formerly of New Castle, DE, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in Bronx, N.Y. He worked for 30 years in the manufactured homes business. Frank enjoyed performing in musicals where he was the leading performer in upstate New York and in Virginia. Frank passed a singing audition and was guest singer on live TV in upstate New York. He was an avid bowler and at age 71 Frank bowled his first 300 game. At age 72 he bowled his second 300 game. He will be missed by many of his bowling buddies. He will be reunited with his wife of 36 years, Aline, who passed away on Feb. 14, 2018. Also, proceeding him in death are his parents, Frank and Martha DeMaria; brother, Joseph DeMaria; sister, Lucille Sabino. Survivors include his sister, Jackie Vollrath; step-daughter, Johanna (Scott); grandchildren, Shelby, Briana, Halieigh, and Tiffany; and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Hwy.). Friends and family may call beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park will follow. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
