Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. "Hank" Sharp


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank E. "Hank" Sharp Obituary
Frank E. "Hank" Sharp

Wilmington - Hank Sharp, passed away peacefully and was reunited with his wife, Donna, on May 8, 2019.

Hank had a big personality and enjoyed life to the fullest. He cherished time spent with family, friends and his grand dog, Bette. He lived for car shows and loved working on and showing off his classic cars.

Hank is survived by his children, Keith (Elaine) Sharp, Teresa (Mark) Twohig, Dena Sharp and Kate (Beth) Sharp; sister, Carol Guyer; and beloved friend, Penny (Jim) Brown; Hank is predeceased by his wife, Donna Sharp and brother, Ken Sharp.

A viewing will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM. Interment will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now