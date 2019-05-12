|
|
Frank E. "Hank" Sharp
Wilmington - Hank Sharp, passed away peacefully and was reunited with his wife, Donna, on May 8, 2019.
Hank had a big personality and enjoyed life to the fullest. He cherished time spent with family, friends and his grand dog, Bette. He lived for car shows and loved working on and showing off his classic cars.
Hank is survived by his children, Keith (Elaine) Sharp, Teresa (Mark) Twohig, Dena Sharp and Kate (Beth) Sharp; sister, Carol Guyer; and beloved friend, Penny (Jim) Brown; Hank is predeceased by his wife, Donna Sharp and brother, Ken Sharp.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM. Interment will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019