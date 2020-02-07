|
|
Frank Ettore Acierno Junior
Greenville - Frank Ettore Acierno Junior, entrepreneur, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Greenville, Delaware.
Frank was born on October 14, 1962 to Frank Ettore Acierno and Carolyn Marta Acierno, both of Greenville, Delaware. He attended Saint Mark's High School in Wilmington, Delaware, and graduated with the Class of 1981. He later studied business administration and management at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Frank was active duty in the Air Force and the National Guard for a number of years, and was honorably discharged from both. After returning to Delaware, Frank opened several businesses including fitness centers and a car dealership, which he owned and operated for many decades. In recent years Frank was involved with philanthropy in the local community as a board member of the Acierno Family Foundation, and through donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware.
Frank is survived by his four children, Sophia Anne, Amelia Rose, Olivia Grace, and Frank Ettore Acierno III, all of Greenville, Delaware; his sister Cathleen Acierno Willauer and husband David, of Annapolis, Maryland; his brother Michael Acierno and wife Lisa, of Greenville, Delaware; his father Frank Acierno of Palm Beach, Florida; and six nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Carolyn Marta, who died tragically in a car accident in 1976.
Frank will be remembered by his family as a man with a huge heart, and someone who always cared for others.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 6:00-9:00pm, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware.
A funerary mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00am, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, Wilmington, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, Delaware 19804, or the Attack Addiction Foundation, 75 Caravel Drive, Bear, Delaware 19701, in memory of Frank Ettore Acierno Junior.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302) 658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020