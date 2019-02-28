Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank G. Clark Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank G. Clark Iii Obituary
Frank G. Clark, III

New Castle - Frank G. Clark, III, age 55, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Frank attended Mt. Pleasant High School. He enjoyed softball, baseball, listening to music, Harleys, and horse racing at Delaware Park. Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Clark; his sisters, Mary Hickey and Joyce Stoica and his sister in law, Debbie Clark.

Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Clark Johnson and Casey Clark Johnson; his brother, Daniel Clark; his sisters, Vicky Williams (Jim) and Judy Hamilton; brother in law, George Carter, Sr; his six grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Saturday, March 2 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at noon. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now