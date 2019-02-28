|
|
Frank G. Clark, III
New Castle - Frank G. Clark, III, age 55, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Frank attended Mt. Pleasant High School. He enjoyed softball, baseball, listening to music, Harleys, and horse racing at Delaware Park. Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Clark; his sisters, Mary Hickey and Joyce Stoica and his sister in law, Debbie Clark.
Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Clark Johnson and Casey Clark Johnson; his brother, Daniel Clark; his sisters, Vicky Williams (Jim) and Judy Hamilton; brother in law, George Carter, Sr; his six grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Saturday, March 2 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at noon. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019