Frank T. Santak, Jr.
Wilmington - Frank T. Santak, Jr., 92, of Wilmington, DE returned home peacefully to the Lord on June 20, 2020 after a short illness. He retired from General Motors Corp. after 38 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran and VFW Post 5892 member. Frank was proud of his 60 year lifetime membership with Mill Creek Fire Company.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of 66 years; his children M. Catherine Telford, Frank and Janie. Also his sister Irene Kontrye of Paoli, PA and brother William Santak (Marion) of Newport, DE. His two grandchildren are Brandon Telford (Oli) and Kelly Telford Fiorella (Michael). Lastly his precious great grandson Arbrey Telford. He is happily reunited with his seven siblings who predeceased him.
Due to COVID-19 the family has elected to hold the funeral services privately with his final resting place at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's name to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 W. Lea Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19802; or Mill Creek Fire Company, 3808 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. To send messages of condolence to the family, please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.