Frank Thomas Toomey
Milton - Frank Thomas Toomey, age 91 of Milton, DE, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. He was born on August 27, 1928 in Lewes, DE, son of the late John and Rebecca (Terry) Toomey.
Mr. Toomey was a proud US Navy, Army Corps, and Air Force Veteran, having honorably served during WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He was a co-owner of Theresa's Ceramic Shop and was a faithful member of Lewes Presbyterian Church and the VFW. Mr. Toomey enjoyed reading and watching old western movies. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Mr. Toomey was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Toomey was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Theresa Charmella Toomey; and his brothers: John Toomey and Robert Toomey. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Dora DiDomenic0 of Milton, DE; his daughters: Carol Shonts (Gary) of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Donna Cousineau (Jack) of Wilmington, DE; his stepson, Christopher Scott Gordy of Milton, DE; his stepdaughter, Carolyn Cucinotta (Tony) of Newark DE; his 9 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his 3 great-great-grandchildren; his many nieces, nephews, and extended family; and his loyal feline companion, Skeeter.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the famiy requests contributions in Mr. Toomey's memory to Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020