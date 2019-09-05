|
Frank W. Checchi
Wilmington - Frank W. Checchi, age 93, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Frank was born in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Elizabeth Checchi. He graduated from Hooversville High in Hooversville, PA and Cambia-Rowe College in Johnstown, PA. Frank enlisted in the Navy and served our country as a radioman aboard the destroyer escort USS Oliver Mitchell in the South Pacific during WWII. As a civilian, he worked as an aircraft engineer for Martin Aircraft and Boeing, and later in the sales department at the Market Street Sears in Wilmington.
Frank is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy; children Vincent Checchi (Sandra), Erin Chandler (Charles), Joseph Checchi (Jane), and Frank Checchi (Sharon); 9 grandchildren Candace, Christopher, Sean, Anthony, Gabriella, Jane, Daniella, Alex, and Garrett; 3 great grandchildren Patrick, Colin, and Parker; sister Joanne Brubaker; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be offered on Saturday, September 7 beginning at 1:30 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 with a funeral service at 2:30 pm. Interment with military honors will take place privately.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019