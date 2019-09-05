Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Checchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Checchi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank W. Checchi Obituary
Frank W. Checchi

Wilmington - Frank W. Checchi, age 93, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Frank was born in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Elizabeth Checchi. He graduated from Hooversville High in Hooversville, PA and Cambia-Rowe College in Johnstown, PA. Frank enlisted in the Navy and served our country as a radioman aboard the destroyer escort USS Oliver Mitchell in the South Pacific during WWII. As a civilian, he worked as an aircraft engineer for Martin Aircraft and Boeing, and later in the sales department at the Market Street Sears in Wilmington.

Frank is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy; children Vincent Checchi (Sandra), Erin Chandler (Charles), Joseph Checchi (Jane), and Frank Checchi (Sharon); 9 grandchildren Candace, Christopher, Sean, Anthony, Gabriella, Jane, Daniella, Alex, and Garrett; 3 great grandchildren Patrick, Colin, and Parker; sister Joanne Brubaker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be offered on Saturday, September 7 beginning at 1:30 pm at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 with a funeral service at 2:30 pm. Interment with military honors will take place privately.

www.mcccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now