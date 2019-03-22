|
|
Frank William Scott, Jr.
Wilmington - Frank William Scott, Jr. of Wilmington, DE, died at his home on March 11, 2019. He was 71.
Born September 30, 1947 in Woodbury, NJ to Frank William Scott and V. Anne (Buecher) Scott, the family moved to Wilmington, DE while Frank was still a toddler. After graduating from Salesianum High School, where he was a competitive weight lifter, in 1965, he then studied mechanical engineering at the University of Delaware.
From 1968 to 1972, Frank served in the U.S. Air Force as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic in Okinawa, mustering out as a Tech Sergeant and returning home by driving his motorcycle across the country. His subsequent career spanned more than 30 years, including over 25 years with Arlon Corporation as a Quality Control Manager. Frank's passion for designing and building extended beyond his work: his home often showcased pianos and motorcycles into which he was breathing new life.
An avid musician, Frank spent most of his adult life playing the banjo and piano. In particular, he developed a love for Appalachian dance music and old-time music, and he was a well-loved and admired regular in the communities dedicated to those genres. Frank's sharp wit and vast knowledge of history and science made him a welcome guest at any social gathering.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Susan M. McNamara in 2018.
He is survived by his nephew, A. Nathan McNamara of New York City, New York, nieces Anne S. McNamara Hosein of Jersey City, NJ and Megan McNamara Williams of Milford, DE, as well as 5 grandnieces, Sophia, Lucy and Kathryn Williams and Madeline and Hazel Hosein.
Interment with his parents in Lakeside Cemetery, Dover, DE will be private.
Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Brandywine Friends of Old Time Music, P.O. Box 3672, Greenville, DE 19807.
Letters of condolence may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019