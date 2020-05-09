Frank"Frankie" Carlino
Wilmington - Frank Carlino, 89 of Wilmington, sadly passed away May 1st, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, services will be private. CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME (302)658-9095. For extended obituary and online condolences please visit:
www.arcarofuneralhome.com
Wilmington - Frank Carlino, 89 of Wilmington, sadly passed away May 1st, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, services will be private. CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME (302)658-9095. For extended obituary and online condolences please visit:
www.arcarofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.