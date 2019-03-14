|
Franklin C. Henry "Plug"
Wilmington - Departed this life March 6, 2019, in St. Francis Compassionate Care Hospice; husband of Elizabeth Henry; father of Lois Fields (Douglas), Gloria Henry, Cornelia Henry, and the late James Mitchell, Crystal Henry-Rodgers & Deborah Henry. Also 12 grandchildren, other family & friends.
Funeral 11 am, Friday, March 15, 2019, at New Calvary Baptist Church, 610 S. Heald St, Wilm, DE 19801, with viewing from 9-10:45 am only. Burial Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019