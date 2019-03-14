Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
New Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Calvary Baptist Church
610 S. Heald St,
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin C. "Plug" Henry


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin C. "Plug" Henry Obituary
Franklin C. Henry "Plug"

Wilmington - Departed this life March 6, 2019, in St. Francis Compassionate Care Hospice; husband of Elizabeth Henry; father of Lois Fields (Douglas), Gloria Henry, Cornelia Henry, and the late James Mitchell, Crystal Henry-Rodgers & Deborah Henry. Also 12 grandchildren, other family & friends.

Funeral 11 am, Friday, March 15, 2019, at New Calvary Baptist Church, 610 S. Heald St, Wilm, DE 19801, with viewing from 9-10:45 am only. Burial Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.