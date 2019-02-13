Services
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
3011 New Castle Avenue
New Castle, DE
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
3011 New Castle Avenue
New Castle,, DE
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
3011 New Castle Avenue
New Castle, DE
Franklin D, Cooke, Sr.

Wilmington - Mr. Cooke, husband of the late Arlene Cooke, passed away February 8, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired longshoreman with the ILA Local #1694.

He leaves to cherish his memory, son, Franklin D. Cooke, Jr. daughter, Paula Seeney (Ron); other family and friends.

Viewing will be 5-6:45 pm, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Canaan Baptist Church, 3011 New Castle Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720, followed by Masonic service at 6:45 pm. Further viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 16th, from 8-9:15 am, and his Home Going Celebration will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
