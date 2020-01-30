|
|
Franklin D. "Frank" Kersey
Warwick, MD - Franklin D. "Frank" Kersey, age 87, of Warwick, MD, and formerly of Delaware City, DE, passed away at Union Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Born in Edwight, WV on April 10, 1932, he was a son of the late Boyd Rufus and Edna (McClanahan) Kersey. Frank proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and retiring after 20 years as a Master Sergeant. Following retirement from the military, he worked for the former Getty Oil Company in Delaware City for many years. In his spare time, he was an avid billiard player and was a member of the Weston Senior Center in New Castle, where he formerly served on the council.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Edith E. Kersey; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters. He is survived by his sweetheart of 16 years, Frances Bailey of Warwick, MD; step-children, Diane E. Saienni (Michael), Sherri D. Hurd and Kevin E. Finner, all of Middletown, DE; grandchildren, Jill McCoy of North East, MD, Kevin Finner, Jr. of Clayton, DE and Morgan Hurd of Middletown, DE; great grandsons, Gregory McCoy, Jr. (Christina) of Delaware City, DE and Matthew McCoy (Tina) of Elkton, MD; 5 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020