Services
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
202 South Laws Street
Bridgeville, DE 19933
(302) 337-8594
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
202 South Laws Street
Bridgeville, DE 19933
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
202 South Laws Street
Bridgeville, DE 19933
Georgetown - Franklin Turner Hepner, affectionately known as "Frank" or "Hep", age 96, of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium-Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow services at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Please visit Mr. Hepner's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook located at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019
