Franklin Turner Hepner
Georgetown - Franklin Turner Hepner, affectionately known as "Frank" or "Hep", age 96, of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium-Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow services at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Please visit Mr. Hepner's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guestbook located at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 7, 2019