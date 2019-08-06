|
Fred J. DeCusatis
Newark - Fred J. DeCusatis, age 62, of Newark, DE passed away on August 4, 2019 with his family and friends by his side after he fought strongly with medullary thyroid cancer.
Fred was a Wilmington Police Officer for 9 years, after which he worked for the State of Delaware then for Wilmington Trust and most recently as a systems analyst for Shaw Systems. In addition he served as a security officer for Sears and AI DuPont Nemours. He attended Christ Our King Elementary School, and played on championship winning football teams at both Salesianum School and Ferrum College. He served as a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Elks Lodge 307, and a board member of the Wilmington Police and Fire Federal Credit Union. Fred enjoyed weekend nights at Mulrooney's Pub, the DAP, and Grottos. He was a parishioner at St. Margaret of Scotland parish in Newark. He loved taking family vacations, spending time with family, and eating crabs over the summer.
Fred was predeceased by his wife, Patricia DeCusatis. He is survived by his children, Katie Koontz (Ben), Colleen Tibbits (Ryan), Lauren DeCusatis (Matt Watson) and Kevin DeCusatis; his grandchildren, Haylee, Connor, and Hannah Tibbits and Brody& Kyle Koontz; his sisters Diane Healy, Anita Saxton and Maria Moore (Bob); his mother-in-law Elizabeth O'Connor; his sister in law Mary Ann Connelly (Michael); his brothers in law, Johnny O'Connor (Patti) and Tim O'Connor (Cindy); and many nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Fred A. and Sarah "Sally" DeCusatis.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and The Summit in Hockessin for their care of Fred and his family.
Friends and family are invited to attend the viewing on Thursday, August 8 from 5 to7 PM and on Friday, August 9 from 10:30 to 11:15 AM at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Rd., Newark, DE 19702. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9 at 11:30 AM at St. Margaret of Scotland Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713 or National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 in honor of Pat and Fred DeCusatis.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019