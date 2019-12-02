|
|
Fred Latham
Wilmington - Age, 76 passed away on November 30th surrounded by his family. He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Irene and John.
Fred worked for Chrysler until his retirement in 1994. He also owned Kimo's Real Hawaiian Shave Ice. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra; his sons, John (Theresa), Fred, Jr. (Anita) and Tim; his 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; his sister, Judith.
A viewing will be held at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway on Thursday December 5th from 6 to 8 PM. Burial will take place privately.
To leave an online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019