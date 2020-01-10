|
|
Fred Rolle
Sarasota, FL - Fred Rolle of Sarasota, Florida, died December 27, 2019 after a 6 month battle with cancer. He was born October 16, 1941, in New York City to the late Catherine Carringer and Carl Rolle. Raised in Bethesda, Maryland, and a graduate of Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, Fred attended Duke University (go Blue Devils!), graduating with honors (Phi Beta Kappa and Tau Beta Pi), and later Harvard Business School. He worked for the DuPont Company in Wilmington, Delaware for many years before retiring in 2001. Additionally, Fred served as Treasurer on the Board of Rodel, Inc. in its early years.
Upon retirement, Fred and his wife, Sharon, moved to Sarasota where he started CFRolle Consulting. He was a member of the Laurel Oak Country Club where he served on numerous committees as well as the Board of Directors. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed tennis. He was an accomplished pilot, and took pride in flying his family on numerous vacations over the years to Florida and the Caribbean.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Washburn Rolle; daughter Elizabeth Rolle Bradburn (Ben Bradburn) of Washington, DC; son Carl Frederick Rolle, Jr., (Katherine Fisher, deceased) of Atlanta, Georgia; and 4 wonderful and much-loved grandchildren - Tripp (14), Phoebe (14), Charlie (11) and Beatrice (8), all of whom brought him much joy.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8 from 4 until 6pm at Laurel Oak Country Club in Sarasota, FL. The funeral service will be private at grave site in Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Tee of Sarasota/Manatee, 8586 Potter Park Drive, Suite 115, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020