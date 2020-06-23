Fred Weinstein
Fred H. Weinstein, age 70, of New Castle, DE passed away at home on June 21, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery where Fred will be laid to rest with military honors. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.