Fred Weinstein
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Weinstein

Fred H. Weinstein, age 70, of New Castle, DE passed away at home on June 21, 2020.

A private funeral service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery where Fred will be laid to rest with military honors. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 23, 2020
Gloria- I'm so sorry to hear this. I know you two were close. Prayers for you and your family.
Nancy Hallowell
Friend
June 23, 2020
My love and prayers go out to th all. I loved working with Fred at H&R Block. My husband, Sal always loved talking to him.
Sharon Favaloro
Friend
June 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Growing up down the street from Rebecca and playing together, Fred was always such a nice & caring man. My condolences to the entire family!
Kristy Hainsworth
Neighbor
June 23, 2020
Oh Fred ! Safe journey ,God bless you.
Kathy Buck Magee
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved