Wilmington - Freda Rondeau, 89 of Wilmington passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence at Shipley Manor.



Freda was born in Birmingham, England, the daughter of the late Dora (Collins Selby) and John Hardman.



She met her husband, Stanley Burton Rondeau in England and they were married in March, 1953. They came to the United States in 1967, eventually settling in Delaware. Freda worked in sales Pomeroy's, Boscov's and retired from the F&N Mail Room. She enjoyed traveling the world, Broadway plays, gardening, cups of tea and spending time with her dear friends. She was a member of the Brandywine Edition bowling team for many years and most recently, joined in the activities at Shipley Manor, including choir and art classes. Freda is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, her parents and dear sisters Dora Smith, Betty Sproat and Denise Stillo.



Freda is survived by her daughters, Barbara Rondeau of Dallas, Texas and Nicola "Nikki" D. Rapposelli of Hockessin, Delaware, and her dear grandchildren Vincent, Elizabeth and Anthony, her family in Australia daughter, Anne (Andy) Cox, grandchildren David, Stephen, Danielle and Jacqueline and great-granddaughter Ava.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington at 1 PM, where friends may call after 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.