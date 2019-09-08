|
|
Frederic "Fred" D. Stearns
Newark - Frederic (Fred) D. Stearns, age 85, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2019.
Born 1934 in Springfield, MA to the late Donald A. Stearns and mother, M. Winnifred Stearns. Fred graduated from Springfield Classical High School, then attended the New England School of Art and Design in Boston and later served 2 years in the U.S Army.
During his career he was Art Director for Breck Shampoo and later V.P Production Director at Ketchum Advertising in Philadelphia. Moved to Delaware in 1996 and retired in 1999.
Fred enjoyed doing stained glass, photography, gardening, traveling and his many friends and family.
He is predeceased by his father and his daughter, Joanne Gancarcik. He is survived by his mother (108 years old) M. Winnifred (Peg) Stearns of MA; wife, Nancy, to whom he was married to for 40 amazing years; daughter, Cathleen Arnold, her husband Jim and two wonderful grandsons, Mackenzie and Spencer and brother, Ronald of Arizona.
Interment will be private and take place at his favorite place in Maine.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019