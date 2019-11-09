|
Frederick Bendig Paton
Wilmington - Frederick Bendig Paton died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Country House in Wilmington, Delaware.
Fred was born in 1932 and raised in Dover, Delaware where he lived at 20 The Green, now in the National Registry of Historic Places. Fred graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and Williams College in 1955. He spent the majority of his career in banking and retired from Swiss Bank in New York City. He lived in New York, London, South Africa and Zürich, Switzerland. He retired to his family home at the Merriewold Club, NY in the Catskill Mountains.
He is predeceased by his father William K. Paton, President of the Farmers Bank of Delaware, and his mother Mary Bendig Paton, who was active in various Children's charities and the Dover Library. He is survived by his brother, William K. Paton, Jr., (Renis Siner), five nieces, seven great nephews and a great niece and two great, great nieces and a great, great nephew. He was lovingly known by all his nieces and nephews as "The Great White Whale" due to his great love of swimming and rowing crew. Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019