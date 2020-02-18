Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
Resources
Frederick Montgomery
Frederick D. "Rick" Montgomery

Frederick D. "Rick" Montgomery


1937 - 2020
Frederick D. "Rick" Montgomery Obituary
Frederick D. "Rick" Montgomery

Wilmington - Frederick (Rick) David Montgomery, age 82 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service on Friday, February 21 at 11:30 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11:30. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery. for a full obituary please visit delawarefuneral.com

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
