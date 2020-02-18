|
Frederick D. "Rick" Montgomery
Wilmington - Frederick (Rick) David Montgomery, age 82 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, surrounded by his loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service on Friday, February 21 at 11:30 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11:30. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery. for a full obituary please visit delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020