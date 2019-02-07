|
Frederick Edwin Dukes
Colora - Frederick Edwin Dukes, 62 years, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Son of Eleanor Kennedy Dukes of Perryville, MD, and the late Frederick Parker Dukes.
Survived by loving wife of 31 years, Emily Beth Dukes. Employed as a mechanic by the Maryland State Authority, North East, MD.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, February 11, 2019, 10 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuner alhomemd.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019