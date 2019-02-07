Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Dukes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Edwin Dukes


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick Edwin Dukes Obituary
Frederick Edwin Dukes

Colora - Frederick Edwin Dukes, 62 years, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Son of Eleanor Kennedy Dukes of Perryville, MD, and the late Frederick Parker Dukes.

Survived by loving wife of 31 years, Emily Beth Dukes. Employed as a mechanic by the Maryland State Authority, North East, MD.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, February 11, 2019, 10 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuner alhomemd.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.