Frederick Episcopo
Rehoboth Beach - Hello everybody. I decided to write my own obituary, since nobody knows me better than me. I was born December 17, 1946. I was raised in the Shawtown section of old New Castle. I am the son of the late John and Rose (Octavio) Episcopo. Thanks mom and dad for working difficult jobs so that we always had a roof over our heads and food on the table. I was preceded in death by my beloved sister Theresa Mays. You left us way too soon. Also my war hero brother John Episcopo. I graduated from St. Peter's high school in New Castle and received my associate of arts degree in accounting from Goldey Beacom. Most of my working career was in some sort of transportation. I worked for General Motors, vehicles, Amtrak (33 years) rail, Cape May Lewes Ferry, sea and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, air. My job description kept me in the States during the war but I want to salute my fellow women and men who served out if the country during those difficult times. I was always a beach person and moved to Rehoboth Beach after retirement. My winters were spent in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. I enjoyed my trips to Atlantic City twice a year, playing cards with friends and watching the Eagles. I was blessed to have two wonderful partners in my life. First was George. Such a gentle, generous, kind gentleman. Only the good die young. Shortly after that, God sent me my guardian angel in the form of Jim DiLalla. We've been together for the past 30 years. I don't know how I would have gotten through these rough times without you. Thank you my soulmate. You'll get your reward in heaven. Just remember, my suffering is over. No more transfusions, A-Fib, prostate problems, arthritis, and the bad boy leukemia. I am at peace. I am also survived by my God child and niece Carla Mays and her family. Also my brother's extended family. I was the youngest of 34 first cousins. Some of my cousins were like siblings to me. They are Ginny Dennison, Lou (Clara) DeBoto, Mary Ptak, Larry (Penny) Covelli, Loretta (Bob) Burton, and the late Lois Powell. They say if you have a couple of good friends in your life, you're lucky. Well, I must have hit the jackpot. Some of them are Neal Hobbs, John Borgheri, and Sister Andrea Likovich. I would like to thank Dr. Desai at Tunnell Cancer center. Also all the nurses in infusion, triage and labs who are so compassionate and caring. You Rock!
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Edmond Catholic Church, 409 King Charles Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, where friends may visit beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow Mass at 2:00 PM at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Episcopo's name to The Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, 609 S. Covent Road, Aston, PA 19014.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019