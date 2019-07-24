|
Frederick H. Altergott
Wilmington - Frederick Henry Altergott, Esq., Age 83, of Wilmington, DE, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019. "Fritz" was born in Sheboygan, WI, son of German speaking parents, the late Fred and Emma (Weber) Altergott. He was proud of his heritage as a German from the Russian Volga River Valley.
He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps after high school and served in the Korean War in the Pacific arena before being commissioned to the US Naval Academy in 1956. One of his fondest memories of that time was being "hazed" by fellow member of the 17th company, John McCain, who only gave up when Fritz was able to do many more pushups than ordered. Another highlight of his Naval Academy years was meeting his future wife of more than 60 years, Marjorie Elizabeth Hein. They married in 1958, and the next several years were spent starting a family, finishing their education at the University of Delaware, and developing long-term friendships with their neighbors. After starting his career as a trust officer at Delaware Trust, he impressively completed a law degree at Temple University School of Law in three and half years, while still working full time.
Fred began his law career as an assistant city solicitor in Wilmington and was active in the Homestead Program that revitalized the Trolley Square neighborhood. During that time, he moved his family to Broom Street, where they lived for nearly 50 years. He later joined the Potter, Anderson & Corroon Law Firm, where he practiced business and real estate law for over 30 years.
He served on the board of trustees of Luther Towers and Lutheran Community Services. He was awarded volunteer of the year for his pro bono work for the Delaware Nature Society. He was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher and Eucharistic minister.
Fritz taught himself how to sail in Lewes, DE, where the family vacationed for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and crabbing. In later years, he and Marge enjoyed the Outer Banks of North Carolina. In the winter, the family enjoyed skiing and spent two weeks each year at the family condo at Loon Mountain, NH. Marge and Fritz also enjoyed traveling to many mountains around the world to ski and make friends. He was also a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.
He will be sorely missed by many. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie; his daughters, Pam Costanzi (Kevin Murphy), and Alison Altergott; his son, Rick Altergott (Ariel Bordeaux); grandsons, Ben Costanzi and Eddie Altergott; and his sister, Karen Roberts (Bruce).
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4:00 - 7:00pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Chapel of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 1301 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory can be made to Lutheran Community Services, 2809 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802.
