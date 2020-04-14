|
Frederick H. Pfarrer, III
Lewes, Delaware - Frederick H. Pfarrer, III passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 in the presence of his wife at their Moorings residence in Lewes, Delaware. He and Donna were to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
Fred was born April 23, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to Frederick H. Pfarrer, II and Ruth Ann Pfarrer (nèe Petry). His family moved to Evansville, Indiana where he attended Bosse High School. Fred received both bachelor's and master's degrees in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University. He was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity, as well as several honor societies.
Fred proudly served in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. His active and reserve career spanned 11 years from 1956-1967. He was employed by the DuPont Company for 38 years. He started with the corporation in Louisville, Kentucky and then moved with his family to Wilmington, Delaware in 1969. Fred spent most of his career in DuPont's Elastomer's Division and the last 10 years in Agricultural Products. His projects often involved the manufacture of commonly recognized products, such as Neoprene, Freon, and Viton. Plant start-ups and other activities took him to facilities in Louisiana, Texas, Germany, and the north of Ireland.
He was an active member of his local community in northern Wilmington, where he was an officer in the Tavistock Civic Association, a member of the St. Mary Magdalen Athletic Association, and Naaman's Little League. Fred enjoyed photography, woodworking, baseball, and traveling. During his retirement he spent many years as a student and teaching assistant at the University of Delaware's Academy of Lifelong Learning. He and his wife very much enjoyed their numerous trips to areas in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, brother David, and brother-in-law, Ralph Foster. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Anne Dazen (Kenneth) of Philadelphia, Frederick (Patricia) of Lewes, and Michael (Melissa) of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Kevin Dazen, Cody Dazen, and Kathryn Pfarrer; sister, Cynthia Foster (nèe Pfarrer), sister-in-law, Margaret Pfarrer (nèe Titzer), and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of the nurses, aides, and other staff members in the Skilled Nursing Unit at the Moorings retirement community for all of Fred's care over the last 18 months.
Funeral services will be private at the Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home in Elsmere, Delaware. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the () or one's personal favorite charity.
www.delawarefuneral.com
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020