1/
Frederick J. Corallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick J. Corallo

Newark - Frederick J. Corallo of Newark Delaware, formerly of Crystal River Florida, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, after a brief battle with the Covid virus.

He is forever at peace with the love of his life Joan and his son Christopher. He is survived by his sister Marie Saguto, his daughter Lorraine and son-in-law Daniel Poccia, daughters Lynanne, Joanne and Janette, and son Kenneth. He is also survived by his grandchildren Aubree, Kenneth Jr., Sarah, Heather, Adam, Katie, Jeff, Tim, Courtney, Brad, Steven, Lauren, Jeff and Samantha. As well as his great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Alexandra, Miles, Camden, Cassie, Paige and Helen.

Frederick, a Korean War Air Force veteran, dedicated his life to his wife and family. He was surrounded with love and respect from his children, grandchildren and all that knew him. He will be forever honored and missed by all.

May God hold you Frederick (Daddy) in the palm of his hand and grant you peace.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved