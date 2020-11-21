Frederick J. Corallo



Newark - Frederick J. Corallo of Newark Delaware, formerly of Crystal River Florida, passed away Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, after a brief battle with the Covid virus.



He is forever at peace with the love of his life Joan and his son Christopher. He is survived by his sister Marie Saguto, his daughter Lorraine and son-in-law Daniel Poccia, daughters Lynanne, Joanne and Janette, and son Kenneth. He is also survived by his grandchildren Aubree, Kenneth Jr., Sarah, Heather, Adam, Katie, Jeff, Tim, Courtney, Brad, Steven, Lauren, Jeff and Samantha. As well as his great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Alexandra, Miles, Camden, Cassie, Paige and Helen.



Frederick, a Korean War Air Force veteran, dedicated his life to his wife and family. He was surrounded with love and respect from his children, grandchildren and all that knew him. He will be forever honored and missed by all.



May God hold you Frederick (Daddy) in the palm of his hand and grant you peace.









