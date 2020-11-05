1/
Dr. Frederick Kozma Ph.D. Jr.
1940 - 2020
Dr. Frederick Kozma, Jr. PhD

Wilmington - Dr. Frederick Kozma, Jr. PhD, was born in Ridley Park, PA on March 7, 1940 and passed away in Wilmington, DE on October 29, 2020.

Dr. Kozma was graduated from Interboro High School, Lycoming College, and Penn State University from where he was awarded his PhD.

As a Boy Scout he earned both the rank of Eagle Scout and the Silver Award.

Dr. Kozma was regarded by his peers as a gifted psychologist and was beloved by his many patients. His brilliance was eclipsed only by his compassion.

His passions included classical music, opera, and languages. He was most recently a student of Chinese.

He was a women's advocate before his time, involved in the Clothesline Project for victims of domestic violence and an expert in post-traumatic stress disorder. He was the first psychologist to service HIV Clinic patients.

He was devoted to his cats.

He was predeceased by his parents Frederick Kozma, Sr. and Dorothy Meredith Kozma, his wife Carolyn Cap Kozma. He is survived by his brother William Frank Kozma.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:30am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
