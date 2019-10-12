Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Ruiz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Ruiz Obituary
Frederick Ruiz

- - Frederick Ruiz, age 58, passed away October 10, 2019. He is survived by his sons Sean (Kimberly) and Alex (Jenna), sister Evie (Lenny), brothers Edward (Nancy) and Steven (Rhonda). Grandchildren Kane, Holden and Everett.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20th 2019 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE at 12noon. A visitation will begin at 10am. For online condolences and extended obituary, please visit: arcarofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now