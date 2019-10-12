|
Frederick Ruiz
- - Frederick Ruiz, age 58, passed away October 10, 2019. He is survived by his sons Sean (Kimberly) and Alex (Jenna), sister Evie (Lenny), brothers Edward (Nancy) and Steven (Rhonda). Grandchildren Kane, Holden and Everett.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 20th 2019 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE at 12noon. A visitation will begin at 10am. For online condolences and extended obituary, please visit: arcarofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019