Frederick W. Wendt
Wilmington - Frederick Walter Wendt, age 85, of Wilmington, DE, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
He was born in Camden, NJ, son of the late Otto and Marguerite (LaPalombara) Wendt. After serving honorably in both the US Army and the US Air Force, Fred worked for 27 years as a machinist at Westinghouse. He then owned and operated Comp-U-Car and later worked as a mechanic at Holly Oak Garage.
Fred enjoyed working on model airplanes and was an astute WWII history buff. He enjoyed fishing, classic movies and musicals, and was an animal lover.
He is survived by his children, Fred, Jr. (Susan), William (Carolyn) and Karen McMillan (Ken); his grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, Sara, Brittany (Paul), Brianna, and Tristan; and his great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Jamie, Charlie, Makayla, Riker, Luke, Zachary, Aria, and Arlo.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret in 2015.
Fred will be laid to rest with his wife, Margaret at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701, at 10:00am on Monday, March 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020