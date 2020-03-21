|
|
Dr. G. Leigh Cook
Wilmington - Dr. G. Leigh Cook, age 76, passed away surrounded by his family at home in Wilmington, Delaware on March 19, 2020. Dr. Cook attended Brandywine High School, Class of 1962, then acquired a Bachelor's of Science degree from the College of Wooster, Ohio in 1966. In 1970, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Dental Medicine with the degree DMD.
After graduation, Dr. Cook immediately entered the United States Air Force as a Dentist, and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan and Nakhon Phanom, Thailand from 1970-1973. His time spent overseas was often reminisced. Most notably, he loved treating local people with dental services from a raft on the Mekong River, and teaching English in Japan. Then he was based for 4 years at Travis Air Force Base in California. He later retired from the Air Force as a Major.
He opened his first dental office in Middletown, Delaware with his brother, Dr. Jeff Cook, and another office in Christiana, Delaware in 1984 to further serve the community. In 2010, Dr. Cook and his daughter, Dr. Megan L. Cook, formed Cook Family Dentistry located in Middletown, serving the community for decades. Dr. Cook's other daughter, Robin, worked at the practice as an office manager, and additionally as a hygienist.
Dr. Cook enjoyed sunsets in Avalon, NJ, conversations with anyone he met, long dinners with a good cocktail, and discussing the stock market. He was a lifelong member of the ADA and the Delaware State Dental Society, 26 year member of the Avalon Yacht Club in Avalon, NJ, and was the Vice Chairman and Treasurer of the completely volunteer committee of Wells Memorial Presbyterian Church in Avalon, NJ for 28 years.
Dr. Cook is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Anne (formerly Laggner), brother, Dr. Jeff Cook, of Wilmington, DE, daughter Robin Patel and husband Eric of Wilmington, DE, daughter Dr. Megan Cook Bajlovic and husband Mirko of Newark, DE, and 4 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the near future at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Wilmington, DE after the COVID-19 restrictions are cancelled.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulomnaryfibrosis.org.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 29, 2020