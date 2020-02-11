|
G. Whitney Shellem
Colorado Springs, CO - George Whitney Shellem, age 40, passed away at his home in Colorado Springs, CO on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Born in Frederick, MD on January 17, 1980 to George and Miriam (Chew) Shellem, Whitney spent his childhood years in Wilmington, DE. He enjoyed sports and outdoor activities with his brothers and close neighbors, especially spending most summer days at the Westminster Swim Club. Whitney graduated from McKean High School in 1998 and went on to study mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech. He was a proud supporter of the Virginia Tech football team and an avid Philadelphia sports fan. After college he pursued a career in sports, accepting a position as Senior Director of Ticket Sales and Operations in Colorado for the Minor League baseball team the "Sky Sox." While living in Colorado, Whitney was diagnosed with Cardiomyopathy, ultimately undergoing a successful heart transplant in 2010.
Whitney was preceded in death by his father, George William Shellem.
He is survived by his mother, Miriam; his younger brothers, Jonathan and Tyler; sister-in-law, Jennifer; his niece, Taylor; and his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11:00am - 12:00pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where a remembrance service will conclude the visitation. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in memory of Whitney to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
