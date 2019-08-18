|
|
Gaber "Gabe" Gesty
Gibbstown - Gaber "Gabe" Gesty, age 97 years, of Gibbstown, New Jersey and Green Acres, Florida died July 26, 2019 in Florida. Mr. Gesty was born and raised in Paulsboro where he attended Paulsboro High School. He left high school early to join the United States Marine Corps to fight in World War II; serving in Guadalcanal and England. He retired from the DuPont Company after 30 years of service at Repauno Works, Glasgow Site, and Chambers Works where he made several technical contributions such as introducing liquid elutriation for sizing silica particles and scaling up chromatographic silica production from beakers to 200-gallon reactors. He then joined Rockland Technologies to work for ten additional years. Mr. Gesty enjoyed bowling, playing golf and gardening. He planted over 400 palm trees at his home in Florida in the Green Acres community.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Bernice Gesty (nee Williamson) of Gibbstown and Green Acres; his daughters, Gloria Jean and Jack Rebok of West Deptford, Susan Lynn and Mark Naber of Centerville, Virginia; his grandchildren, Matthew and Amy Weidener, Holly and Robert Bittle, Michael Naber and his fiance, Satu Hyvarinen and Catherine Naber and her husband, Will Kareem; his great grandchilden, Tristan and Jessie Bittle, Jacob and Brayden Weidener, Adam and Eli Msaadi and Noah Kareem. Mr. Gesty was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Gesty and twelve brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM Saturday August 24, 2019 in the McBride - Foley Funeral Home, 228 W. Broad St., Paulsboro, NJ. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Saturday morning after 11 AM until service time. Interment at Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro. Contributions can be made in his memory to Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy., Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814. Memories can be shared at www.mcbridefoleyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 18, 2019