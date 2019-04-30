Services
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church
800-801 West Lea Blvd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabi Mansour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabi E. Mansour

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gabi E. Mansour Obituary
Gabi E. Mansour

Claymont - Gabi E. Mansour, 71 of Claymont, DE died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Wilmington Hospital following a long illness. Born in Hamat, Lebanon, he was the son of the late Franjiej and Elias Nicola Mansour. Gabi studied Physics at the American University in Beirut, Lebanon prior to coming to the United States in 1984 where he resided in Downington, PA before locating to Claymont, DE. He worked in the food industry before retiring from the Greenville Country Club in 2012. Gabi is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda M., and siblings, Mohsen, Essaaf and Randa Mansour as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ghazi and Bhajat Mansour. A Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00AM at St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church, 800-801 West Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 where friends may call from 9:30-10:45AM. Interment will be private. Donations made in Gabi's memory may be made to the St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church, 800-801 W. Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.