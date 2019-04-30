|
Gabi E. Mansour
Claymont - Gabi E. Mansour, 71 of Claymont, DE died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Wilmington Hospital following a long illness. Born in Hamat, Lebanon, he was the son of the late Franjiej and Elias Nicola Mansour. Gabi studied Physics at the American University in Beirut, Lebanon prior to coming to the United States in 1984 where he resided in Downington, PA before locating to Claymont, DE. He worked in the food industry before retiring from the Greenville Country Club in 2012. Gabi is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Linda M., and siblings, Mohsen, Essaaf and Randa Mansour as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ghazi and Bhajat Mansour. A Mass of the Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00AM at St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church, 800-801 West Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 where friends may call from 9:30-10:45AM. Interment will be private. Donations made in Gabi's memory may be made to the St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church, 800-801 W. Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 30, 2019