Gae Dawn Baker
1952 - 2020
Gae Dawn Baker

New Castle - Gae Dawn Baker, age 67, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with her God on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Morgantown, WV on November 5, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Clarence E. McIntyre and Betty L. (Guseman) McIntyre Ferriola. At the age of 10, Gae's family moved to Delaware. She married the love of her life, Sidney Baker, Sr., on April 6, 1974. Gae was employed by PHI, Inc. as a Senior Billing Specialist, retiring after 43 years. She was always her family's biggest supporter, from the football field to the wrestling mat to the ice rink. This continued with her grandchildren at dance recitals and hockey, baseball, field hockey and basketball games. Gae was a proud military mom. She was an avid Disney lover and enjoyed many trips with her family. Above all, Gae enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially around the pool or at the beach.

In addition to her parents, Gae was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Baker; father-and-mother-in-law, John and Helen Baker; and brother-in-law, Troy Baker. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Sidney J. Baker, Sr.; children, Joe Baker (Heather) and Michael Baker (Juneann), both of New Castle; grandchildren, Kameryn, Brianna, Lottie, Kayla and Mikey; siblings, Mark McIntyre (Jackie) and Lori Powell, both of Smyrna; stepfather, Frank Ferriola of New Castle; brothers-in-law, John Dale (Pat) Baker, Jeff Baker, Bill Baker and Steve Baker; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gae's memory to SUDC Foundation in memory of Robert Baker, 101 Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 300, Roseland, NJ 07068.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
