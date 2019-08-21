|
|
Gail A. Purnell
Newark, DE - Age 65 departed this life August 14, 2019. Daughter of the late William Handy and Ella Mae Purnell; mother of Rajiem K. Purnell (Alisha); sister of Willie D. Hudson, Barbara A. Barnhill, Darlene M. Shockley, Janice F. Schuler, and the late Shareefah Salahuddin and Anthony M. Purnell; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Gail was a Registered Nurse specializing in Oncology at Temple University Hospital and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Lindenwold, NJ. Funeral 11AM Fri., Aug. 23rd at Bethany Baptist Church, 1115 E. Gibbsboro Rd, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Burial 11AM Sat., Aug. 24th in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019