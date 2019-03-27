Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gail Brooks Obituary
Gail Brooks

Wilmington - Passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2019.

Gail had a successful 25 + year career in the agricultural field, working with AstraZeneca and most recently with Nichino America as an Operations Manager, retiring in 2017.

She is preceded in death by her her parents, John and Elizabeth (Malcom) Patterson.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Kelly Brooks (Ron Clark); granddaughter, Eden Rae Brooks-Clark; her sister, Karen Foster (Richard); nieces, Amy and Bonnie Foster; and her beloved dogs, Rudy and Yoshi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation for Gail on Fri. Mar. 29 from 10 to 11 am at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gail's name to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801

302-994-9614

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
