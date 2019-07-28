Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Minghetti)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Camerota (Nee) Minghetti)

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Camerota (Nee) Minghetti) Obituary
Gail Camerota (Nee) Minghetti)

Wilmington - Gail Camerota (nee Minghetti), age 79, of New Castle, DE, formerly of Vineland, NJ, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Gail graduated from Vineland High School, class of '58, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked at DuPont for 27 years as a secretary, and later the Philadelphia Inquirer for 10 years. Gail loved going to the gym and touring Winterthur. She was married to Louis Camerota.

Gail is survived by her brother Jerry Minghetti, sister-in-law Nurth, brother-in-law Peter (Joy), nephew Derek, and niece Alexis. All services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.