Gail Camerota (Nee) Minghetti)
Wilmington - Gail Camerota (nee Minghetti), age 79, of New Castle, DE, formerly of Vineland, NJ, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Gail graduated from Vineland High School, class of '58, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked at DuPont for 27 years as a secretary, and later the Philadelphia Inquirer for 10 years. Gail loved going to the gym and touring Winterthur. She was married to Louis Camerota.
Gail is survived by her brother Jerry Minghetti, sister-in-law Nurth, brother-in-law Peter (Joy), nephew Derek, and niece Alexis. All services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019